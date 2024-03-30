RUTO is just sending poor police officers to die in Haiti - See what gang Leader BARBECUE has vowed to do to them?

Addressing the press yesterday, Barbecue declared that he would
regard Kenyan police as aggressors and vowed to resist them.
Barbecue labelled the Kenyan police as invaders, asserting
that he was not prepared to cooperate with them as he believed they were coming
to interfere with Haiti's independence.
“If Kenyan military or police come, whatsoever, I will
consider them, aggressors,” the gang leader noted.
“We will consider them as invaders and we do not have to
collaborate with any invaders that have come to walk over our independence,”
Barbecue stated.
However, the gang leader noted that he was prepared to end
the hostilities only if his people were represented in the ongoing
establishment of the transition committee.
According to Barbecue, he had received calls for talks for
the past three years but had insisted on continuing the conflict until his
demands were addressed.
The gang leader vowed to escalate efforts to repel any
foreign nation that attempts to intervene in the ongoing battles.
“Every new day that passes we have to come up with a new
strategy so that we can advance,” Barbecue stated.
“But there is no calm. In the days that are coming things
will get worse than they are right now because as long as they choose not to
put everyone on the table for us to talk it is the same system that will
regenerate,” the gang leader added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments