RUTO appoints General LAZARUS SUMBEIYWO as the mediator in the South Sudan conflict – Kalenjins are taking over!!

In a communique issued by the
state house, Nairobi, Ruto said Sumbeiywo will be deputized by veteran diplomat
Mohamed Ali Guyo.
Both have been assigned at the
request of President Salva Kiir of South Sudan, according to a dispatch from
State House, Nairobi.
They are supposed to “facilitate
talks in Nairobi with opposition groups and other sections of society in that
country.
Sumbeiywo is not new to the
conflict in Sudan, and Ruto himself said he was turning to him because he
understands the problem.
"Based on your wealth of
experience and invaluable contribution in negotiating and the signing of the
Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 2005, I appoint you as the Chief Mediator from
April 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025," Ruto said.
Sumbeiywo was Kenya’s Special
Envoy on Sudan between 1997 and 1998 before President Daniel Moi later assigned
him the role of mediating between the government in Khartoum, under Omar
al-Bashir, and the late John Garang's Sudan People's Liberation Movement
(SPLM).
The mediation led to the Comprehensive
Peace Agreement (CPA) in 2005 which gave Southern Sudan autonomy and later led
to a referendum for independence in 2011, which created South Sudan.
