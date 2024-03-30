RUTO appoints General LAZARUS SUMBEIYWO as the mediator in the South Sudan conflict – Kalenjins are taking over!!





Saturday, March 30, 2024 - President William Ruto has appointed former Kenya Army Commander Lazarus Sumbeiywo as the chief mediator in the conflict in South Sudan between hold-out groups and the government in Juba.

In a communique issued by the state house, Nairobi, Ruto said Sumbeiywo will be deputized by veteran diplomat Mohamed Ali Guyo.

Both have been assigned at the request of President Salva Kiir of South Sudan, according to a dispatch from State House, Nairobi.

They are supposed to “facilitate talks in Nairobi with opposition groups and other sections of society in that country.

Sumbeiywo is not new to the conflict in Sudan, and Ruto himself said he was turning to him because he understands the problem.

"Based on your wealth of experience and invaluable contribution in negotiating and the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 2005, I appoint you as the Chief Mediator from April 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025," Ruto said.

Sumbeiywo was Kenya’s Special Envoy on Sudan between 1997 and 1998 before President Daniel Moi later assigned him the role of mediating between the government in Khartoum, under Omar al-Bashir, and the late John Garang's Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM).

The mediation led to the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) in 2005 which gave Southern Sudan autonomy and later led to a referendum for independence in 2011, which created South Sudan.

The Kenyan DAILY POST