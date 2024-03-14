We are not boarding! Mt. Kenya traders now vow to defy GACHAGUA and KINDIKI’s directive on illicit brew.

Thursday, March 14, 2024 - A section of bar owners in Kirinyaga County have vowed to defy Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki's orders which directed the closure of liquor stores across the country.
While opposing Kindiki's move, the traders termed the
directive as illegal and therefore unconstitutional, a factor they noted gave
no authority to the CS to stop their businesses.
The traders further noted that the directive to close down
their businesses rendered many jobless and thus denied several
Kenyans the right to access their basic needs.
"The national government has contravened the
constitution that leads the country. We will open our bars," the traders
claimed.
According to the liquor store owners, anyone with a bar
dated 2024 should reopen and continue with their businesses.
They further issued a warning to local administrative
officers, including the chiefs and the national government administrators
against shutting down bars.
"We know the operational hours of bars, between 5 pm
and 11 pm, these other things for instance chiefs coercing people to close
their bars, that should not be the case," noted a bar owner.
"It is like the county of Kirinyaga has been put under
a state of emergency for things we don't have an understanding of," added
the trader.
On March 6, the Interior CS, Kindiki, directed the immediate
closure of liquor stores located within the school and residential areas.
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been leading the
charge against alcoholism in Mt. Kenya and has vowed to do everything humanly
possible to ensure the vice stops even if it costs him the DP position.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
