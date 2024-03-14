I am not bothered because I know my son will be released soon - JOWIE’s mother quotes the Bible as son gets death sentence for murdering MONICA KIMANI



Thursday, March 14, 2024 - Joseph Irungu’s mother broke her silence yesterday after her son was handed a death sentence for the brutal murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani in 2018.

Speaking to the press outside the courtroom, Irungu’s mother expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling delivered by Justice Grace Nzioka.

She faulted the ruling, insisting that her son was innocent and was erroneously sentenced.

Even so, she exuded confidence that justice would eventually be served and her son Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, would be released at an appropriate time.

While making her argument, she alluded to the bible, believing that the biblical God, whom she serves would help get her son out of prison.

“I believe my son is innocent, he has not done any wrong and has not killed anyone.

"I believe there is a God of a second chance,” the mother noted.

“My son is like Joseph in the bible who suffered but God helped him. He will be released, that is why I still have the strength that my son will be released when the right time comes,” she added.





In her judgment, Justice Grace Nzioka noted that she considered three factors in making her determination.

Among the factors she narrowed down to include; how the offence was committed, the consequence of the offence, and Jowie's personality.

"I have ordered that the first accused person before this court, Joseph Kuria Irungu alias Jowie shall suffer death," the judge pronounced.

While narrating the nature of the murder, Justice Nzioka noted that Kimani's killer did not have the intention to give the businesswoman even one minute to live.

