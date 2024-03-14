Wacha kutubeba ujinga! ICHUNG'WAH goes after CS MOSES KURIA’S jugular for snubbing Parliamentary grilling and lying over it





Thursday, March 14, 2024 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has slammed Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria after he skipped a plenary session in the National Assembly and lied about it.

Kuria, through State Department for Public Service Principal Secretary Amos Gatecha, wrote to the Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge saying he would not make it for the plenary session after an abrupt Cabinet meeting came up.

CS Kuria apologized to the house and asked the session to be rescheduled to another date.

The letter did not sit well with Ichung’wah who said a cabinet meeting was not a reason enough for CS Kuria to skip the plenary session.

The Kikuyu MP noted that President William Ruto is an early riser and usually holds his cabinet meetings in the morning and therefore Kuria lied.

At the same time, the National Assembly Majority Leader warned CS Kuria about using a PS to write to the National Assembly.

He further warned all CSs against taking MPs for granted and skipping appearances in the National Assembly, saying it is not optional.

The Kenyan DAILY POST