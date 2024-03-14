Wacha kutubeba ujinga! ICHUNG'WAH goes after CS MOSES KURIA’S jugular for snubbing Parliamentary grilling and lying over it

Kuria,
through State Department for Public Service Principal Secretary Amos Gatecha, wrote to the Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge saying he would not
make it for the plenary session after an abrupt Cabinet meeting came up.
CS Kuria
apologized to the house and asked the session to be rescheduled to another
date.
The letter
did not sit well with Ichung’wah who said a cabinet meeting was not a reason
enough for CS Kuria to skip the plenary session.
The Kikuyu
MP noted that President William Ruto is an early riser and usually holds his
cabinet meetings in the morning and therefore Kuria lied.
At the same
time, the National Assembly Majority Leader warned CS Kuria about using a PS to
write to the National Assembly.
He further
warned all CSs against taking MPs for granted and skipping appearances in the
National Assembly, saying it is not optional.

