Watch the moment Kericho Governor, ERIC MUTAI, was heckled badly in front of President RUTO - This is embarrassing (VIDEO).



Thursday, March 14, 2024 - Kericho Governor Eric Mutai faced resistance in his own backyard during President William Ruto’s development tour of the county.

The county boss was heckled badly in front of the president when he was given a chance to address the residents.

In the video, the residents are seen booing the governor as he tries to list some of the development projects he has initiated.

Ruto looked helplessly as the governor was being booed.

At some point, the head of state tried to calm the residents in vain.

The governor was forced to cut short his speech to avoid further embarrassment.

Watch the video.

Kericho Governor Dr Mutai heckled in front of President Ruto in Kericho. Mambo ni magumu for non performing Rift Valley Governors. pic.twitter.com/0nX2bNuSyO — Kipruto Lagat 🐘🐘🐘 (@ArapTilingi) March 14, 2024

