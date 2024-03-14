RUTO delivers good news that Kenyans have been waiting to hear as he lowers fuel prices in latest EPRA review





Thursday, March 14, 2024 - President William Ruto has delivered good news to the struggling Kenyans after he announced a reduction in fuel prices.

Speaking during the commissioning of Kapsuser-Sosiot Road in Belgut, Kericho County, Ruto told Kenyans to expect low fuel prices as the Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) prepares to announce the new fuel prices.

According to Ruto, he had tamed volatility in the fuel sector, and therefore Kenyans should not worry.

The Head of State who was speaking moments before opening the Kericho Passport Centre remarked that this was one of his ways to transform the country.

‘I want to tell you that even fuel prices will go down so relax,” he told gathered residents after promising them better job opportunities.”

“Today is March 14 and we will get new low fuel prices,” EPRA announces new fuel prices every 14th day of the month.

Ruto remarked that he had earlier promised Kenyans that his administration would work on a framework for lowering fuel prices and that had since been achieved.

On February 14, EPRA reduced the prices of petrol, diesel, and kerosene by Ksh1 each.

Currently, Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene retail at Ksh206.36, Ksh195.47, and Ksh193.23 respectively in Nairobi.

Indeed, it is a relief for Kenyans after Super Petrol prices down by Sh7.21 to retail at Sh199.15, Diesel drops by Sh5.09 to Sh190.38 and Kerosene falls by Sh4.49 to Sh188.74 per litre in Nairobi, in latest EPRA price review

The Kenyan DAILY POST