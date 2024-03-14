PSC denies hiring former murder suspect JACKIE MARIBE as Communications Director and throws CS MOSES KURIA under the bus – LOOK!





Thursday, May 14, 2024 - The Public Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed reports that it appointed journalist Jacque Maribe as head of communications in the Public Service Ministry.

Reports emerged last week that the former Citizen TV news anchor has landed a State job.

On Sunday, Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria told Journalists “It is true, except that I am not the one who appointed her but the Public Service Commission.”

But PSC chairperson Ambassador Anthony Muchiri clarified that no such appointment had been made and that no request for her employment had been received by the board.

“For the record, the said position will be filled through a competitive recruitment process should a vacancy arise,” he said.

Maribe has been a murder suspect since 2018 when she was adversely mentioned in the murder of businesswoman, Monica Kimani together with murder convict, Jowie Irungu, who was then her boyfriend.

She was let off the hook last month but Jowie carried the whole cross after being handed a death penalty by Judge Grace Nzioka on Wednesday.

