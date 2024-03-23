Watch the moment Former Citizen TV host KIMANI MBUGUA was accosted by a thief brandishing a dagger while live on Tiktok(VIDEO).





Saturday, March 23, 2024 - Former Citizen TV host Kimani Mbugua went live on his Tiktok account to announce his comeback after a long hiatus, only to be accosted by a thief brandishing a dagger.

Kimani, who was in a jovial mood, was busy interacting with his fans when the thief emerged from the blues, pulled out a dagger from his jacket, and snatched his phone.

His live ended abruptly after the phone was snatched.

The face of the thief was clearly captured.

Kenyans are concerned about Kimani’s safety since has not come back live again after the incident.

Watch the video.

