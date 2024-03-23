Obituary finally reveals RITA TININA’s love life - Here is the prominent TV journalist that she was dating.





Saturday, March 23, 2024 - Seasoned TV journalist Rita Tinina had been keeping her love life away from the public, prior to her sudden demise last Sunday.

At no given time did she discuss her love life or flaunt her lover.

It is now emerging that she was dating prominent TV journalist Robert Nagila.

Nagila, who once worked at NTV, was recognized as Rita’s lover in the obituary.

However, it is not clear whether Nagila is the father to her 8-year-old daughter Mary.

“She was the beloved daughter of the late Dominic and late Mary Yiapan. Devoted mother of Mia Malaikah and loving partner of Robert Nagila,” the obituary reads.

The 46-year-old journalist, who worked as an Output Producer for Broadcast platforms at the Nation Media Group was found unresponsive in her Kileleshwa house on March 17, 2024.

