Sina Time Yako Mimi - ANDREW KIBE reveals why he doesn’t communicate with his mother.





Saturday, March 23, 2024 - Controversial content creator Andrew Kibe has revealed that he has not been in contact with his biological mother for the past 6 months.

Kibe revealed this in a Facebook video after being asked by a fan.



The content creator went on to reveal the cause of the hiatus in his communication with his mother.

He lamented that his mother always treats him like a child, which he has outgrown.



“Coz mama any time anataka kunipigia simu anataka kunidunga na mimi si mtoto wake ule anakumbuka. Am not that guy.

"Anytime she calls me she expects to talk to me like when I was a child. That guy is dead. This guy doesn’t appreciate what you are doing can you talk to me like a grown-up,” he said.



Kibe said that his mother should instead get straight to the point during their conversations instead of manipulating him.



“Just come through the front door, that is it, what is it we are discussing, simple. This mambo of ‘you know I am your mother’ why are you leading with that, I resisted that manipulation so she doesn’t find it very interesting to talk to me,” he said.

Kibe further said he is unapologetic about his frosty relationship with his mother.



“Mi sina time yako and she is my mum, the one who gave birth to me wale wanashika heartburn on behalf of my mother please watch yourselves,” he added.

