WAMUCHOMBA reveals why she has decided to team up with BABU OWINO in opposition.

On Tuesday,
Wamuchomba, who was elected to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, was
spotted together with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, when they criticized
President William Ruto’s regime over how it is handling the ongoing doctor’s
strike.
Speaking on Wednesday,
Wamuchomba said she joined Babu Owino because "all voices of reason are
fading away".
She said such voices, including
those of civil society groups, are fading away.
She alleged that the opposition
is currently silenced and that the media, which used to be one of the tools to
keep the state in check also seems intimidated.
"The opposition in Kenya seems to have been muzzled and the voices of reason are fading away. The voices of reason from civil society are fading away.
"The media seems to be
intimidated. I have been in the media, he has been in the media for many years
and we can confidently tell you that the vigour and the muscle the media had to
check over government is no longer there," Wamuchomba said.
The legislator noted that she
looked around and that the only way her voice could be heard was to team up
with like-minded individuals from within parliament.
Wamuchomba said that this way,
they can have a bigger voice of reason in parliament.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments