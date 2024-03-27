WAMUCHOMBA reveals why she has decided to team up with BABU OWINO in opposition.





Wednesday, March 27, 2024 - Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has revealed why she has decided to join the opposition in criticizing the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

On Tuesday, Wamuchomba, who was elected to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, was spotted together with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, when they criticized President William Ruto’s regime over how it is handling the ongoing doctor’s strike.

Speaking on Wednesday, Wamuchomba said she joined Babu Owino because "all voices of reason are fading away".

She said such voices, including those of civil society groups, are fading away.

She alleged that the opposition is currently silenced and that the media, which used to be one of the tools to keep the state in check also seems intimidated.

"The opposition in Kenya seems to have been muzzled and the voices of reason are fading away. The voices of reason from civil society are fading away.

"The media seems to be intimidated. I have been in the media, he has been in the media for many years and we can confidently tell you that the vigour and the muscle the media had to check over government is no longer there," Wamuchomba said.

The legislator noted that she looked around and that the only way her voice could be heard was to team up with like-minded individuals from within parliament.

Wamuchomba said that this way, they can have a bigger voice of reason in parliament.

The Kenyan DAILY POST