RUTO has delivered 80 percent of what he promised – MWANGI KIUNJURI says





Wednesday, March 27, 2024 - Laikipia East Member of Parliament, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has praised President William Ruto for fulfilling the majority of promises he made to the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking as he joined the family and friends of Igwamiti Ward MCA Irene Wachuka alias Mama Yao at the farewell service of her husband John Ndumia Muturi at Nyahururu Stadium, Kiunjuri said Ruto had delivered 80% of his promises.

The former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary asked elected leaders in the Mt Kenya region to rally behind the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Kiunjuri further defended the president over claims of increased taxation, arguing that laws are made in the parliament and not by Ruto.

"The president and his government have delivered 80% of what we asked for as the people of Laikipia and Mount Kenya.

"Let us support the president. If people have complaints about taxation, we should remember laws are passed in parliament, not by the president.

"Let us support the president," he said.

