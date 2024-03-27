MOSES KURIA joins GACHAGUA in apologising to Kenyans he has abused including RAILA ODINGA – Please forgive me!!



Wednesday, March 27, 2024 - Public Service and Delivery Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria apologised to Kenyans and especially to Azimio leader Raila Odinga for unsavory remarks he made against him during the electioneering period.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kuria said he made the move after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua apologized to those he insulted during presidential campaigns in 2022.

Kuria on Tuesday said the DP had set a precedent by initiating reconciliation, which he said was the only path towards uniting the country.

“I want to thank and laud Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for leading in the rallying call on forgiveness.

"To those I have aggrieved in the past, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga whom I called on the same, I offer my unreserved due apologies.

"Let us focus our energies on nation-building," Kuria said.

Kuria made the remarks at Kaibaga in Nyandarua County during the burial ceremony of Mama Dorcas Muhihu, mother to Bishop JJ Gitahi.

The Deputy President was in attendance.

