WAMALWA rejects money from RUTO’s government – Explains the reason and shocks many Kenyans





Saturday, March 9, 2024 - Democratic Action Party (DAP) leader Eugene Wamalwa has maintained his refusal to sign the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report and receive his accrued sitting allowances.

In a statement on Friday, Wamalwa revealed that he received a communication from the Clerk of the National Assembly requiring him to submit his bank details.

The former Defence Cabinet Secretary indicated that the clerk informed him that he was eligible to receive a sitting allowance for being a member of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO).

However, Wamalwa expressed his reluctance to collect the said dues, owing to a difference in opinion with the NADCO report.

“Yesterday, I received an invitation from your officers to deliver my bank details to facilitate payment of my sitting allowances as a member of NADCO,” Wamalwa stated.

“As you are aware, I had already publicly declined to sign the said report after a serious disagreement arose over the failure to address the fundamental issue of reduction of the cost of living. I also declined to accept any payments from the said process.”

He added: “This is, therefore, to formally notify you that having already made my above position public, I neither have the intention nor the inclination to change my position and/or receive the said monies, which I request be returned to the exchequer.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST