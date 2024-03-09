List of 17 women who have been nominated by RUTO as ambassadors – No Hustlers, only Dynasties!

In the appointments, he said 10
would serve as Ambassadors and High Commissioners, while the rest would be
deputy ambassadors.
The women who were nominated include former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s step sister Dr. Wenwa Akinyi, who
is part of the Odinga political dynasty.
Here is the list of 17 women who
have been nominated by Ruto as ambassadors and imagine there were no hustlers
despite the government being formed by hustlers.
1. Catherine Kirumba Karemu –
High Commissioner (London, United Kingdom)
2. Lilian Tomitom – High
Commissioner (Lusaka, Zambia)
3. Caroline Kamende Daudi –
High Commissioner (Ottawa, Canada)
4. Anne Kisaka Nanguli –
Ambassador (Dakar, Senegal)
5. Jessica Muthoni Gakinya –
Ambassador (Rabat, Morocco)
6. Halima Yusuf Mucheke –
Ambassador (The Hague, Netherlands)
7. Everylyne Mwenda Karisa –
Ambassador (Havana, Cuba)
8. Getrude N. Angote –
Permanent Representative (United Nations Environment Program)
9. Grace Atieno Okara –
Permanent Representative (United Nations Habitat)
10. Fancy Too –
Ambassador/Permanent Representative (Geneva, Switzerland)
11. Petronila Were – Deputy
Head of Mission (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia)
12. Rose Sumbeiywo – Deputy
Head of Mission (Rome, Italy)
13. Peris Kariuki – Deputy
Head of Mission (Brasilia, Brazil)
14. Saadia Salim – Deputy
Head of Mission (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)
15. Akinyi Walkowa – Deputy
Head of Mission (Los Angeles, USA)
16. Beatrice Nyaboke Ombachi
Karago – Ministry Headquarters Ambassadorial Appointments (Director - Americas
& Caribbean)
17. Jane Makori – Ministry
Headquarters Ambassadorial Appointments (Deputy Director - Asia & the
Pacific)
