List of 17 women who have been nominated by RUTO as ambassadors – No Hustlers, only Dynasties!

Saturday, March 9, 2024 - President William Ruto nominated 17 women as ambassadors and envoys on Friday in honour of their contribution to the leadership of the country.

In the appointments, he said 10 would serve as Ambassadors and High Commissioners, while the rest would be deputy ambassadors.

The women who were nominated include former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s step sister Dr. Wenwa Akinyi, who is part of the Odinga political dynasty.

Here is the list of 17 women who have been nominated by Ruto as ambassadors and imagine there were no hustlers despite the government being formed by hustlers.

1. Catherine Kirumba Karemu – High Commissioner (London, United Kingdom)

2. Lilian Tomitom – High Commissioner (Lusaka, Zambia)

3. Caroline Kamende Daudi – High Commissioner (Ottawa, Canada)

4. Anne Kisaka Nanguli – Ambassador (Dakar, Senegal)

5. Jessica Muthoni Gakinya – Ambassador (Rabat, Morocco)

6. Halima Yusuf Mucheke – Ambassador (The Hague, Netherlands)

7. Everylyne Mwenda Karisa – Ambassador (Havana, Cuba)

8. Getrude N. Angote – Permanent Representative (United Nations Environment Program)

9. Grace Atieno Okara – Permanent Representative (United Nations Habitat)

10. Fancy Too – Ambassador/Permanent Representative (Geneva, Switzerland)

11. Petronila Were – Deputy Head of Mission (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia)

12. Rose Sumbeiywo – Deputy Head of Mission (Rome, Italy)

13. Peris Kariuki – Deputy Head of Mission (Brasilia, Brazil)

14. Saadia Salim – Deputy Head of Mission (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

15. Akinyi Walkowa – Deputy Head of Mission (Los Angeles, USA)

16. Beatrice Nyaboke Ombachi Karago – Ministry Headquarters Ambassadorial Appointments (Director - Americas & Caribbean)

17. Jane Makori – Ministry Headquarters Ambassadorial Appointments (Deputy Director - Asia & the Pacific)

