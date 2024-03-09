GACHAGUA reveals why he now supports RUTO-RAILA handshake despite vehemently opposing any kind of talks with BABA – Does he know something we don’t?

Speaking during the unveiling of the NADCO report at State
House, Gachagua expressed his amazement at the successful deliberations made by
the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO).
He admitted that he was initially skeptical about the talks
and wondered whether the discussions would see the light of day.
According to the DP, he underestimated the will of the
Kenyan people in the talks that aimed at burying the hatchet between the
opposition and the government.
"I have since been impressed by what has happened and I
think this is the way to go, Kenya is bigger than all of us," Gachagua
stated.
While lauding the dialogue team, the DP stated that the
success of the talks had brought peace to the country and that the government's
operations had been enhanced.
Further, he expressed that the success of the talks was a
demonstration that all concerns raised by the Azimio coalition during the
anti-government protests were addressed.
"We have a plan and a mandate with the people of Kenya
that we would like to execute and implement," the DP noted.
"Going forward, after the two houses have done justice
to the report, we believe that we will have peace forever, and never again shall
we settle our political differences in the streets of Nairobi and other
towns," he added.
