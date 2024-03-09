GACHAGUA reveals why he now supports RUTO-RAILA handshake despite vehemently opposing any kind of talks with BABA – Does he know something we don’t?





Saturday, March 9, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has had a change of heart towards Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and now fully supports his handshake with President Ruto despite opposing it earlier on.

Speaking during the unveiling of the NADCO report at State House, Gachagua expressed his amazement at the successful deliberations made by the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO).

He admitted that he was initially skeptical about the talks and wondered whether the discussions would see the light of day.

According to the DP, he underestimated the will of the Kenyan people in the talks that aimed at burying the hatchet between the opposition and the government.

"I have since been impressed by what has happened and I think this is the way to go, Kenya is bigger than all of us," Gachagua stated.

While lauding the dialogue team, the DP stated that the success of the talks had brought peace to the country and that the government's operations had been enhanced.

Further, he expressed that the success of the talks was a demonstration that all concerns raised by the Azimio coalition during the anti-government protests were addressed.

"We have a plan and a mandate with the people of Kenya that we would like to execute and implement," the DP noted.

"Going forward, after the two houses have done justice to the report, we believe that we will have peace forever, and never again shall we settle our political differences in the streets of Nairobi and other towns," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST