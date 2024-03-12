WAIGURU says RUTO has the best government since Kenya became independent - Is she listening to the ground or is it sycophancy?





Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - Council of Governors chairperson, Anne Waiguru, h as heaped praises on President William Ruto's administration.

Speaking on Tuesday, Waiguru, who is also the Kirinyaga governor, lauded Ruto's regime, saying it was the best government Kenya has ever had since it became a republic.

Waiguru also urged Kenyans to support the government and its initiatives for a prosperous nation.

"Nataka kuwaomba maneno mawili tu, ya kwanza ni kushikilia serikali ya Kenya Kwanza kule mashinani because there will never be a better government than the Kenya Kwanza government," Waiguru said.

Earlier, Waiguru affirmed her support for the president's 10-year consecutive regime, saying she was fully behind the president and his agendas for the country.

