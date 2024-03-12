WAIGURU says RUTO has the best government since Kenya became independent - Is she listening to the ground or is it sycophancy?

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - Council of Governors chairperson, Anne Waiguru, has heaped praises on President William Ruto's administration.
Speaking on Tuesday, Waiguru,
who is also the Kirinyaga governor, lauded Ruto's regime, saying it was the best
government Kenya has ever had since it became a republic.
Waiguru also urged Kenyans to
support the government and its initiatives for a prosperous nation.
"Nataka kuwaomba maneno
mawili tu, ya kwanza ni kushikilia serikali ya Kenya Kwanza kule
mashinani because there will never be a better government than the
Kenya Kwanza government," Waiguru said.
Earlier, Waiguru affirmed her
support for the president's 10-year consecutive regime, saying she was fully
behind the president and his agendas for the country.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments