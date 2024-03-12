UDA MP confirms that RUTO has bought the 4000-acre NDABIBI Land worth billions of shillings – UHURU was right





Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - When he was exiting power in 2022, former President Uhuru Kenyatta warned Kenyans against electing William Ruto as President, saying he is a patented looter and a renowned land-grabber.

In one of his final speeches in Ruaka, Uhuru warned Kenyans against electing Ruto, whom he said didn’t have the interests of Kenyans at heart but was only interested in enriching himself and becoming a dynasty like the Kenyattas and Odingas.

One year down the line since Ruto assumed power, Uhuru's words have come to pass since the President has been accused of buying a 4000-acre piece of land in Naivasha.

According to Naivasha Member of Parliament, Jayne Kihara, Ndabibi land was owned by a businessman named Kipkulei and he has sold it to Ruto.

"Can we stop the owner from selling the land to the President?

"It has been proven that this land belongs to Kipkulei, let him sell it to whoever he wants.

"We followed up on that case; we know he had a problem which is why he needed to sell the land," Kihara told her constituents after they accused Ruto of grabbing the piece of land.

The Kenyan DAILY POST