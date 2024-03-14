See how UHURU has abandoned and neglected the man who sacrificed his well-paying job to teach him and polish his political speeches? This is bad

According to the teacher, in
2002 when he was working in Gatundu, he polished Uhuru’s speeches after he was
approached by the Late Permanent Secretary (PS) Wamatu Njoroge.
Based on reports, the teacher
met the PS during a prize-giving ceremony in the school where he taught,
impressing the PS with his mastery of the Kiswahili language.
He further explained that Uhuru
was eloquent in English and his vernacular language, Kikuyu but his skills in
speaking Kiswahili were yet to match up.
Ng’ang’a narrated that he and
Uhuru met up every evening for forty-five minutes during the campaign period
from September to December for the lessons to improve the former Head of
State's address to Kenyans.
However, Ng’ang’a narrated
that he lost his job with TSC because he joined the campaigns.
He noted that he appealed the
decision to the commission to reinstate him, an appeal which was not taken into
account over his involvement in politics.
Ng'ang'a is now requesting an audience with the former President citing that he is unable to cater to his
needs since the loss of his job.
The teacher noted that he is now working in a private school in the country where he is paid peanuts.
However, this is not the
first time that he is seeking an audience with Uhuru after other attempts have
proven unsuccessful.
The teacher has pledged to continue
seeking an audience with Uhuru until he catches his attention.
