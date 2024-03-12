Vinícius Júnior - the best
assistant of the Champions League 2021/2022
The Champions League is
the premier club tournament in the Old World. Fans from all over the world pay
In the 2021/2022 season,
Real Madrid won the Champions League. The "Blancos" achieved this
result not least due to the confident play of one of their leaders, Vinícius Júnior. He scored the
only goal in the decisive game against "Liverpool".
In addition, Vinicius became the best assistant of the tournament during that season. The Brazilian had 6 assists on his account.
The "Real"
player shared his award with Leroy Sané and Bruno Fernandes. Vinicius had a
great season and, most importantly, helped "Real" win the tournament.
In the 2021/2022 season,
Vinicius was one of the main stars of the team. Along with Karim Benzema, he
was considered the central figure of the team's attacks. The Brazilian both
scored and regularly assisted his partners, so the individual award is well deserved.
What made Vinicius win the
assist race?
Vinicius worked well
with other Real Madrid players. For example, with Luka Modrić, Toni Kroos, Fede
Valverde, Karim Benzema and others. Thanks to this, the "The
Later on, the Brazilian's role in the success of the Madrid club only increased.
the success of the Madrid club only increased.
As for the factors that
made Vinicius win the assist race, it's worth highlighting:
- Excellent
vision of the pitch. The Brazilian could quickly assess the situation, see
the location of partners. It allowed him to choose the best option for the
development of the attack.
- Ability
to quickly make decisions on the field. Thanks to this, player instantly
came up with options for the pass, which the opponents did not even
suspect.
- Perfectly
tuned art of passing. Due to it, the Brazilian could give an accurate pass
even at a long distance.
Thus, Vinicius had a
great season where he was one of the leaders of "Real". He helped the
team a lot.
money on matches with its participation today, you need to sign up at the company 1xBet Kenya
0 Comments