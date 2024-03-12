Vinícius Júnior - the best assistant of the Champions League 2021/2022

In the 2021/2022 season, Real Madrid won the Champions League. The "Blancos" achieved this result not least due to the confident play of one of their leaders, Vinícius Júnior. He scored the only goal in the decisive game against "Liverpool".

In addition, Vinicius became the best assistant of the tournament during that season. The Brazilian had 6 assists on his account.





The "Real" player shared his award with Leroy Sané and Bruno Fernandes. Vinicius had a great season and, most importantly, helped "Real" win the tournament.

In the 2021/2022 season, Vinicius was one of the main stars of the team. Along with Karim Benzema, he was considered the central figure of the team's attacks. The Brazilian both scored and regularly assisted his partners, so the individual award is well deserved.

What made Vinicius win the assist race?

Vinicius worked well with other Real Madrid players. For example, with Luka Modrić, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema and others. Thanks to this, the "The Meringues" had dangerous moments in every match. Later on, the Brazilian's role in the success of the Madrid club only increased.

As for the factors that made Vinicius win the assist race, it's worth highlighting:

Excellent vision of the pitch. The Brazilian could quickly assess the situation, see the location of partners. It allowed him to choose the best option for the development of the attack. Ability to quickly make decisions on the field. Thanks to this, player instantly came up with options for the pass, which the opponents did not even suspect. Perfectly tuned art of passing. Due to it, the Brazilian could give an accurate pass even at a long distance.

Thus, Vinicius had a great season where he was one of the leaders of "Real". He helped the team a lot.

Thus, Vinicius had a great season where he was one of the leaders of "Real". He helped the team a lot.