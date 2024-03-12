Fireworks as BABU OWINO opposes RAILA ODINGA’s appointments and vows to do the unthinkable – LOOK!

This is after he dismissed Raila
Odinga’s recent endorsement of former governors Wickliffe Oparanya and Hassan
Joho as new ODM leaders.
Speaking during an interview,
Babu claimed that Raila must have forgotten to include his name when appointing
the two politicians to take over the party leadership.
Weighing on the matter, the
ODM legislator insisted that he must also be included in the party leadership,
vowing to oppose the Azimio leader's decision.
“If Oparanya is seated there
alongside Joho, I must also sit there! And that is the issue, otherwise, I said
before that if I am not at the table, we will break that table,” Babu Owino
claimed.
“So, I must also sit there
because the writing is on the wall. We know who Kenyans feel should lead them.”
While defending his stance, the
outspoken legislator highlighted several attributes that he asserted made him
stand out as the favourite to lead the party.
Babu Owino stated that he is
stronger, more intelligent, and young enough to assume the leadership role from
Raila.
The MP further asserted that he
is widely beloved by many Kenyans, a factor which, he alleged, also contributes
to his status as the frontrunner for the top party role.
“Many Kenyans also love me. We
want a leader who even if he goes to West Pokot, people can say that indeed
that is a leader,” the lawmaker stated.
Babu Owino's latest move comes
barely four days after he lamented a lack of camaraderie in ODM, something which he
claimed was politically staged.
