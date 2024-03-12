Avoid Crown Bus Company like a plague as it emerges that the company is supporting and funding Al-Shabaab terrorists – US drops a bombshell

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has exposed a famous bus company for supporting Al-Shabaab operations.
In a statement yesterday, the US
government named Crown Bus Services as the enabler of Al-Shabaab operations.
According to investigations
conducted by US authorities, Crown Bus Services launders money for the
terrorist group.
The bus company reportedly
receives funds from Faysal Yusuf Dini (Dini) and Mohamed Jumale Ali Awale
(Awale) who are key facilitators of Al-Shabaab operations in Kenya.
The two reportedly collude with
Crown Bus and other companies within the East African region to support the
terror network.
Following their involvement in
terror activities, the US has imposed sanctions on the Crown Bus Services. The
bus operates in different parts of the country including the Coastal sides and
Western part of the country.
It majorly focuses on passenger
and parcel services in the country.
The money allegedly used to
support the bus company comes from a Dubai-based company called Haleel
Commodities L.L.C., also known as Haleel Group.
