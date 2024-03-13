Video of WETANGULA ‘wasting public money’ in LONDON as he watched ARSENAL vs PORTO Champions League clash at the EMIRATES





Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - A video has emerged of National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula having a good time in London using taxpayers' money despite over half of the country’s population living below the poverty line.

Wetangula, who is commonly known as Papa Wa Roma, was spotted in Emirates Stadium watching the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Porto.

The tough match was decided on penalties and Arsenal narrowly survived and Wetangula was among the Gunners disciples who celebrated the win.

This is a big shame for Wetangula to go to London and enjoy luxuries while half of his countrymen are sleeping hungry.

Here is the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST