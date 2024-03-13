MONICA KIMANI's father didn’t want JOWIE to be sentenced to death while her mother wanted him to face the guillotine

Jowie was handed a death sentence on Wednesday by Justice
Grace Nzioka.
While Monica's father Bishop Ngarama Kimani opposed the
death sentence, her mother Miriam Waruiru Kimani called for capital punishment, including death by hanging.
While delivering her judgment on Wednesday, Lady Justice
Grace Nzioka revealed that she considered three factors in making her
determination namely; the manner in which the offence was committed, the
consequence of the offence and the personality of the accused (Jowie).
She described the gruesome ordeal the businesswoman
underwent, stating that Kimani's killer did not intend to even give her one
minute to live.
"It was a gruesome murder, horrific and
threatening," she stated and sentenced Jowie to death.
