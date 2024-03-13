LADY shares how she transformed the life of a girl she adopted after just 2 months (VIDEO)

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 – A lady has warmed the hearts of many social media users after she shared a video showing the amazing transformation of a little girl she adopted two months ago.
In the viral video, the little girl looked pale and with
little strength on her when she first moved into the lady's house.
Now she has gained weight and looks brighter and sharper.
Watch the video below
LADY shares how she transformed the life of a girl she adopted after just 2 months pic.twitter.com/BDQDVgWFvl— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) March 13, 2024
