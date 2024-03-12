Controversial red-pill commentator, ONYANGO TATE, arrested in connection with theft - Watch a video of him in a police cell.





Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - Suspended Mount Kenya University student, Onyango Tate, who is infamous for his red-pill opinions, recorded himself in a police cell after he was allegedly arrested in connection with theft.

According to Francis Gaitho, Onyango was arrested after CCTV footage of a man resembling him engaging in a robbery incident surfaced.

The CCTV footage went viral last month.

In the footage, a man who resembles Onyango Tate is seen walking into a conference hall in Westlands and stealing several laptops.

CCTV footage captures man stealing unattended laptops from a conference hall in Westlands, Nairobi.



Do you know him? Let’s make him famous. pic.twitter.com/tTGz2PJk1H — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) January 18, 2024

Onyango maintained that he was innocent and alleged that it was a case of mistaken identity.

Onyango is currently suspended from Mount Kenya University after a video of him dismissing the importance of education and bashing lecturers’ cars went viral on Tiktok.

Watch a video of him in a police cell.

Controversial red-pill commentator Onyango Tate arrested in connection with this robbery after footage of a man resembling him was captured on CCTV. pic.twitter.com/JynI1mwoHi — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) March 11, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.