Controversial red-pill commentator, ONYANGO TATE, arrested in connection with theft - Watch a video of him in a police cell.

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - Suspended Mount Kenya University student, Onyango Tate, who is infamous for his red-pill opinions, recorded himself in a police cell after he was allegedly arrested in connection with theft.

According to Francis Gaitho, Onyango was arrested after CCTV footage of a man resembling him engaging in a robbery incident surfaced.

The CCTV footage went viral last month.

In the footage, a man who resembles Onyango Tate is seen walking into a conference hall in Westlands and stealing several laptops.

Onyango maintained that he was innocent and alleged that it was a case of mistaken identity.

Onyango is currently suspended from Mount Kenya University after a video of him dismissing the importance of education and bashing lecturers’ cars went viral on Tiktok.

