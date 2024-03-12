Controversial red-pill commentator, ONYANGO TATE, arrested in connection with theft - Watch a video of him in a police cell.

According to Francis
Gaitho, Onyango was arrested after CCTV footage of a man resembling him engaging
in a robbery incident surfaced.
The CCTV footage went
viral last month.
In the footage, a man
who resembles Onyango Tate is seen walking into a conference hall in Westlands
and stealing several laptops.
CCTV footage captures man stealing unattended laptops from a conference hall in Westlands, Nairobi.— Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) January 18, 2024
Do you know him? Let’s make him famous. pic.twitter.com/tTGz2PJk1H
Onyango maintained
that he was innocent and alleged that it was a case of mistaken identity.
Onyango is currently
suspended from Mount Kenya University after a video of him dismissing the
importance of education and bashing lecturers’ cars went viral on Tiktok.
Watch a video of him
in a police cell.
Controversial red-pill commentator Onyango Tate arrested in connection with this robbery after footage of a man resembling him was captured on CCTV. pic.twitter.com/JynI1mwoHi— Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) March 11, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments