Video of the grisly road accident in Mbagathi caused by a speeding lorry - The lorry rammed into multiple cars (WATCH).



Wednesday, March 20, 2024 - A speeding lorry driver caused a grisly road accident near Mbagathi Hospital after ramming into multiple cars.

It is believed that the rogue driver lost control of the lorry, leading to the fatal accident.

An X user shared a video of the accident scene and said his friends escaped death by a whisker.

“My friends escaped the Mbagathi accident in a whisker yesterday.

"Were it not for the driver who noticed the weirdly speeding lorry and gave way, we could be talking a different story,” he tweeted.





Watch video of the tragic accident.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.