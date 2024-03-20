Video of the grisly road accident in Mbagathi caused by a speeding lorry - The lorry rammed into multiple cars (WATCH).

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 - A speeding lorry driver caused a grisly road accident near Mbagathi Hospital after ramming into multiple cars.
It is believed that
the rogue driver lost control of the lorry, leading to the fatal accident.
An X user shared a
video of the accident scene and said his friends escaped death by a whisker.
“My friends escaped the Mbagathi accident in a whisker yesterday.
"Were it not for the driver who noticed the weirdly speeding
lorry and gave way, we could be talking a different story,” he tweeted.
Watch video of the tragic accident.
