Shocking confessions on how controversial prophet DAVID OWUOR has destroyed the lives of innocent souls - Is he running a cult? (LOOK).





Wednesday, March 20, 2024 - Controversial prophet David Owuor of Repentance and Holiness Ministries might be running a cult disguised as a church.

Popular X user Cornelius K. Ronoh narrated how his village mate’s life was shattered after he joined Prophet Owuor’s church.

Several other Kenyans commented on the post and gave shocking confessions on how the lives of their friends, schoolmates, neighbours, and even family members had been destroyed after joining Owuor’s church.

