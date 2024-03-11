US warns of likely 'imminent' terror attack in Moscow after authorities thwart ISIS plan to massacre Jews



Monday, March 11, 2024 – The US embassy in Russia has issued an urgent warning of an “imminent” terrorist attack in Moscow just hours after ISIS was thwarted from a planned massacre at a synagogue.

“The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and US citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours,” the embassy said on its website.

American citizens were specifically told to “avoid crowds” and “be aware of your surroundings.”

The warning came after Russia’s FSB security service said an ISIS cell operating in Russia’s Kaluga region as part of the Afghan arm, known as ISIS-Khorasan was plotting to massacre Jewish worshippers at a synagogue in Moscow.

The terrorist cell “was preparing to attack the congregants of a synagogue using firearms,” the security service said.

When Russian special forces raided the ISIS cell’s headquarters, the militants put up a fight and were “neutralized,” according to the FSB.

“Firearms, ammunition, as well as components for the manufacture of an improvised explosive device were found and seized,” the agency said.

It is unclear if the alleged terrorist attack foiled by the FSB is related to the warning from the U.S. embassy.

Tensions between Russia’s Jewish and Muslim population have soared since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October. Similar to many other parts of the world, the fighting in Gaza has stoked a wave of antisemitism in Russia, including violent protests. Israel urged Russia to protect its citizens in late October after a mob in the mostly Muslim Dagestan region stormed an airport in search of Jewish passengers arriving from Israel.