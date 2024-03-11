US warns of likely 'imminent' terror attack in Moscow after authorities thwart ISIS plan to massacre Jews

Monday, March 11, 2024 – The US embassy in Russia has issued an urgent warning of an “imminent” terrorist attack in Moscow just hours after ISIS was thwarted from a planned massacre at a synagogue.
“The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have
imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and
US citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48
hours,” the embassy said on its website.
American citizens were specifically told to “avoid crowds”
and “be aware of your surroundings.”
The warning came after Russia’s FSB security service said an
ISIS cell operating in Russia’s Kaluga region as part of the Afghan arm, known
as ISIS-Khorasan was plotting to massacre Jewish worshippers at a synagogue in
Moscow.
The terrorist cell “was preparing to attack the congregants
of a synagogue using firearms,” the security service said.
When Russian special forces raided the ISIS cell’s
headquarters, the militants put up a fight and were “neutralized,” according to
the FSB.
“Firearms, ammunition, as well as components for the
manufacture of an improvised explosive device were found and seized,” the
agency said.
It is unclear if the alleged terrorist attack foiled by the
FSB is related to the warning from the U.S. embassy.
Tensions between Russia’s Jewish and Muslim population have
soared since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October. Similar to many
other parts of the world, the fighting in Gaza has stoked a wave of
antisemitism in Russia, including violent protests. Israel urged Russia to
protect its citizens in late October after a mob in the mostly Muslim Dagestan
region stormed an airport in search of Jewish passengers arriving from Israel.
