Uproar as RUTO forcefully deducts Housing Levy from Teachers despite the court ban – Look! Is he above the law?

Friday, March 1, 2024 - Teachers have expressed their discontent after the government of President William Ruto deducted housing levy funds from their salaries in February, despite a court ban on the matter.

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Teachers (KUPPET) sounded the alarm over the government's decision to proceed with salary deductions.

According to KUPPET's Deputy Secretary-General, Moses Nthurima, the government had previously assured teachers that deductions made in January would be refunded.

He elaborated that the teachers had sent a letter demanding the refunds to which they received a response that no more deductions would be made.

However, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) responded, explaining that the deductions made in January were a result of the already prepared monthly payroll.

KUPPET also stated that the commission had promised to refund the funds in February, a promise they did not fulfill.

The Union also alleges that the TSC instead of reinstating their fees deducted more, even though the Court of Appeal declined to lift orders that had barred the levy declaring it unconstitutional.

Further, the teacher’s union notes that the TSC is infringing their rights with deductions after the court declared the levy unconstitutional.

Additionally, they demand a refund of all the funds deducted from them since the Housing levy was instituted.

They also accused the commission of endearing itself to the government for a reason that is unknown to them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST