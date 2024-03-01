RAILA ODINGA is confident of landing the AU job as he reveals the number of presidents who have endorsed his bid

Friday, March 1, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has expressed confidence that he will win the African Union chairperson position.

Speaking in Kisii County on Thursday when he launched an irrigation project, Raila said already six presidents have endorsed his bid to become the next AU chairman and he is expected to do more in the coming days.

Raila said already Kenya's President William Ruto, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Samia Suluhu (Tanzania), Felix Tshisekedi (Democratic Republic of Congo), Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, and South Sudan's Salva Kiir have endorsed his bid.

He further stated that he was meeting President Paul Kagame of Rwanda to rally him behind the bid.

"I met with Ruto and Museveni. I went to seek Museveni's vote, and Ruto also came; he had some activities there. I met him and told him that I also wanted his vote.

"Both he and Museveni agreed that they would vote for me. Museveni himself said he would propose to me in the AU Assembly.

"Now, next week I am going to see Kagame; I also want him on board. Mama Suluhu has already said she will vote for me. Now, Salva Kiir has agreed. I want to sweep all of East Africa.

"Then, I am heading to the south; recently, I talked to Ramaphosa, and he said yes," Raila revealed.

