Bishop GAKUYO to remain in custody after failing to raise a bond of Sh 20 million or a cash bail of Sh 10 million





Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - Ekeza Sacco founder Bishop David Kariuki Ngare alias Gakuyo will remain in remand after failing to raise the Sh20 million bond or the alternative of Sh10 million cash bail.

Gakuyo has been incarcerated at the Industrial Area Remand prison since last month when he was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as he attempted to board a plane to Zambia for an undisclosed business.

When he appeared before the Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Benmark Ekhumbi last week, the court declined to review the bond terms downwards, saying they were commensurate with the Sh1.2 billion he is accused of defrauding over 50,000 people who gave their money to invest in income generating project including development of real estate.

State prosecutor Alice Mathangani asked the court to allow her one month to enable the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to supply Gakuyo with witness statements.

“Your honour, the DPP has not supplied the accused with witness statements and exhibits. They are running into thousands of papers.

"We need a month to sample them then furnish the accused,” Mathangani said.

