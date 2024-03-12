Bishop GAKUYO to remain in custody after failing to raise a bond of Sh 20 million or a cash bail of Sh 10 million

Gakuyo
has been incarcerated at the Industrial Area Remand prison since last month when
he was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as he
attempted to board a plane to Zambia for an undisclosed business.
When
he appeared before the Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Benmark Ekhumbi
last week, the court declined to review the bond terms downwards, saying they
were commensurate with the Sh1.2 billion he is accused of defrauding over
50,000 people who gave their money to invest in income generating project
including development of real estate.
State
prosecutor Alice Mathangani asked the court to allow her one month to enable
the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to supply Gakuyo with witness
statements.
“Your honour, the DPP has not supplied the accused with witness statements and exhibits. They are running into thousands of papers.
"We need a month to sample
them then furnish the accused,” Mathangani said.
