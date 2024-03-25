Tusidanganyane, RAILA and his allies are behind the fake fertilizers being distributed around the country – RUTO’s ally now claims



Monday, March 25, 2024 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and his allies may be behind the fake fertilizers being sold around the country.

This was revealed by Kirinyaga Women Representative Njeri Maina.

Speaking during an event in Kisii, Maina, who is President William Ruto’s ally, criticized cartels behind the sale of fake fertilisers in the country, claiming they are aiming to derail Kenya Kwanza’s agenda and plan.

She accused the government critics, among them Raila Odinga’s Azimio, of running the cartels.

“People are selling fake fertilizers and they want to ruin the government’s name. They thought we can’t support farmers to produce food,” she stated.

“Those people who were claiming the fertilizers will not work have come together as cartels to sell the fake fertilizers.”

The legislator further called on President William Ruto to crack down on the cartels, who were interfering with the government’s plan to provide food security for Kenyans.

“The president said there are three options. I urge the president to deal with them because we won’t watch as people derail our plans,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST