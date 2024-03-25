Danger looms as SAKAJA changes building code for Nairobi and Kenyans can’t keep quiet – Look! This is insane

Monday, March 25, 2024 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has removed the floor limit that had been imposed on landlords building apartments within the capital.
This is after he got the nod from President William Ruto and
the Kenya Kwanza administration.
Speaking at a church service in Makadara yesterday, Sakaja
revealed that landlords would now be allowed to build houses up to 25 floors
upwards.
Previously, the floor limit within the residential
apartments was four floors with developers restricted from exceeding the
limit.
However, according to Governor Sakaja, the height limit
was imposed in Nairobi in residential areas close to the airports to aid
in the evacuation of the President during emergencies.
Sakaja further explained that given the changes in
Nairobi, and the growth of the population, such an evacuation would
not be possible, necessitating the revision of the restrictions.
“There was a restriction of houses especially close to the
Airport in Eastleigh Airbase. These restrictions were in place to aid the
evacuation of the President during an emergency. However I requested the
President to remove the limit, which he agreed to”, stated Sakaja
Additionally, while responding to criticism by Nairobi
residents on the development of High-rise estates in various areas of Nairobi
such as Kilimani and Kileleshwa, Sakaja elaborated that the city’s population
was growing.
He stated that it was only possible for the expansion of the
city upwards hence the lifting of the limit.
“Nairobi is 696 square Kilometres, in 2050 the population
will be 10.5 million people and since we can’t expand the city, the only way to
go is up,” explained Sakaja
Further, the Governor noted that the city will be aiming to
develop better sewerage and water reservoirs to facilitate the growth.
The lifting of the restriction comes at a time when the
Nairobi County leadership has been faulted for turning a blind eye towards the
development of high-rise estates in the suburbs of Kilimani and Kileleshwa.
