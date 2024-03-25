Danger looms as SAKAJA changes building code for Nairobi and Kenyans can’t keep quiet – Look! This is insane

Monday, March 25, 2024 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has removed the floor limit that had been imposed on landlords building apartments within the capital.

This is after he got the nod from President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking at a church service in Makadara yesterday, Sakaja revealed that landlords would now be allowed to build houses up to 25 floors upwards.

Previously, the floor limit within the residential apartments was four floors with developers restricted from exceeding the limit.

However, according to Governor Sakaja, the height limit was imposed in Nairobi in residential areas close to the airports to aid in the evacuation of the President during emergencies.

Sakaja further explained that given the changes in Nairobi, and the growth of the population, such an evacuation would not be possible, necessitating the revision of the restrictions.

“There was a restriction of houses especially close to the Airport in Eastleigh Airbase. These restrictions were in place to aid the evacuation of the President during an emergency. However I requested the President to remove the limit, which he agreed to”, stated Sakaja

Additionally, while responding to criticism by Nairobi residents on the development of High-rise estates in various areas of Nairobi such as Kilimani and Kileleshwa, Sakaja elaborated that the city’s population was growing.

He stated that it was only possible for the expansion of the city upwards hence the lifting of the limit.

“Nairobi is 696 square Kilometres, in 2050 the population will be 10.5 million people and since we can’t expand the city, the only way to go is up,” explained Sakaja

Further, the Governor noted that the city will be aiming to develop better sewerage and water reservoirs to facilitate the growth.

The lifting of the restriction comes at a time when the Nairobi County leadership has been faulted for turning a blind eye towards the development of high-rise estates in the suburbs of Kilimani and Kileleshwa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST