Panic as Somalia unveils a new strategy to stop RAILA from becoming the next AU Chairman – Look! BABA never expected this

Monday, March 25, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid to become the next African Union Commission Chairman is now in limbo.
This is after the Federal Republic of Somalia unveiled a new
strategy that may stop Baba from ascending to the throne.
While giving the clearest indication that it would not
recall Fawzia Yusuf Adam from the African Union Commission Chairperson race,
Somalian Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre appointed an 8-member team that
will develop a formula and lobby for Fawzia Yusuf Adam to defeat Raila
Odinga for the AU chairpersonship.
In that regard, the team is made of two special envoys and
six organising committee members drawn from high-ranking government
institutions.
“The Prime Minister saw the need to appoint a Special Envoy
in charge of the Election Campaign for the Chairperson of the African Union
Commission, 2025-2028, which will be represented by MP Fawzia Yusuf X. Adam, in
Somalia,” Barre explained why the nation was not backing down.
The two members who were appointed as special envoys were
Daoud Aweys Jama (Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism) and Ismail
Jimale Alasow.
“The two envoys are in charge of the relationship between
the governments of the need for support while carrying out the duties assigned
to the Election Campaign Committee for the Chairperson of the African Union
Commission,” it was explained.
On the other hand, members of the ministerial committee to
organize the election campaign of the AUC include Bihi Cige, Daoud Aweys Jama,
Abdirisaq Omar Mohammed, Abdullahi Ahmed Jama, Abdisalan Abdi Ali, and Ali
Mohamed Omar.
The Prime Minister announced that Somalia had seen the
importance of participating in the race necessitating the
appointments.
Additionally, Barre remarked that he had considered the
importance of AUC and strengthening the role of the Government of Somalia in
the national and regional organisations that are part of the African Union.
