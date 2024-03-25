Panic as Somalia unveils a new strategy to stop RAILA from becoming the next AU Chairman – Look! BABA never expected this

Monday, March 25, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid to become the next African Union Commission Chairman is now in limbo.

This is after the Federal Republic of Somalia unveiled a new strategy that may stop Baba from ascending to the throne.

While giving the clearest indication that it would not recall Fawzia Yusuf Adam from the African Union Commission Chairperson race, Somalian Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre appointed an 8-member team that will develop a formula and lobby for Fawzia Yusuf Adam to defeat Raila Odinga for the AU chairpersonship.

In that regard, the team is made of two special envoys and six organising committee members drawn from high-ranking government institutions.

“The Prime Minister saw the need to appoint a Special Envoy in charge of the Election Campaign for the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, 2025-2028, which will be represented by MP Fawzia Yusuf X. Adam, in Somalia,” Barre explained why the nation was not backing down.

The two members who were appointed as special envoys were Daoud Aweys Jama (Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism) and Ismail Jimale Alasow.

“The two envoys are in charge of the relationship between the governments of the need for support while carrying out the duties assigned to the Election Campaign Committee for the Chairperson of the African Union Commission,” it was explained.

On the other hand, members of the ministerial committee to organize the election campaign of the AUC include Bihi Cige, Daoud Aweys Jama, Abdirisaq Omar Mohammed, Abdullahi Ahmed Jama, Abdisalan Abdi Ali, and Ali Mohamed Omar.

The Prime Minister announced that Somalia had seen the importance of participating in the race necessitating the appointments.

Additionally, Barre remarked that he had considered the importance of AUC and strengthening the role of the Government of Somalia in the national and regional organisations that are part of the African Union.

The Kenyan DAILY POST