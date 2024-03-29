TOP 3 Weekend Matches To Enjoy With a Huge PariPesa Bonus

This weekend promises a huge lineup of football action with three enticing matchups on the horizon. Arsenal face Manchester City in a crucial clash, aiming to break their winless streak at the Etihad since 2015. Meanwhile, Napoli take on Atalanta in Serie A, with both teams vying for Champions League qualification. Lastly, Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund in a highly anticipated Der Klassiker showdown, featuring two Bundesliga giants battling for supremacy. With intriguing betting options and high stakes on the line, football fans and bettors alike are in for an exciting weekend of action-packed encounters.

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Bet on this game with a huge PariPesa bonus!

Arsenal kick off their assault towards the Premier League crown this Sunday as they head to Manchester City, aiming to clinch their first victory at the Etihad since 2015. This vital encounter will carry significant weight, as the winner gains a crucial momentum advantage heading into the season's final stretch. Guardiola's men will try to stop the Gunners, and they have all the capabilities to do so, having won 5 out of their last 6 matches in all competitions. Moreover, everyone remembers the final stretch of last season when the Сitizens surpassed Arsenal in the league table, depriving them of the coveted championship.

Last season, Arsenal's title hopes were dashed in Manchester as they suffered a heavy defeat against City (1-4). However, there's a different vibe surrounding the Gunners this time, and their impressive record in big matches this season bodes well for their chances in Sunday's showdown. In the first round, Arsenal already defeated City, as well as another contender for victory in the tournament, Liverpool, so Arteta's charges know what to offer heavyweight opponents. Moreover, they won 9 out of last 10 matches in all competitions.

Possible picks:

☑️ Both Teams To Score - 1.66

☑️ X2 And Total Over 1.5 - 2.49

☑️ X2 - 1.95

Napoli vs Atalanta



