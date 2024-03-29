TOP 3 Weekend Matches To Enjoy With a Huge PariPesa Bonus
This weekend promises a huge
lineup of football action with three enticing matchups on the horizon. Arsenal
face Manchester City in a crucial clash, aiming to break their winless streak
at the Etihad since 2015. Meanwhile, Napoli take on Atalanta in Serie A, with
both teams vying for Champions League qualification. Lastly, Bayern Munich host
Borussia Dortmund in a highly anticipated Der Klassiker showdown, featuring two
Bundesliga giants battling for supremacy. With intriguing betting options and
high stakes on the line, football fans and bettors alike are in for an exciting
weekend of action-packed encounters.
Manchester City vs Arsenal
Bet on this game
with a huge PariPesa bonus!
Arsenal kick off their assault towards the
Premier League crown this Sunday as they head to Manchester City, aiming to
clinch their first victory at the Etihad since 2015. This vital encounter will
carry significant weight, as the winner gains a crucial momentum advantage
heading into the season's final stretch. Guardiola's men will try to stop the
Gunners, and they have all the capabilities to do so, having won 5 out of their
last 6 matches in all competitions. Moreover, everyone remembers the final stretch
of last season when the Сitizens surpassed Arsenal in the league table,
depriving them of the coveted championship.
Last season, Arsenal's title hopes were dashed
in Manchester as they suffered a heavy defeat against City (1-4). However,
there's a different vibe surrounding the Gunners this time, and their
impressive record in big matches this season bodes well for their chances in
Sunday's showdown. In the first round, Arsenal already defeated City, as well
as another contender for victory in the tournament, Liverpool, so Arteta's
charges know what to offer heavyweight opponents. Moreover, they won 9 out of
last 10 matches in all competitions.
Possible picks:
☑️ Both
Teams To Score - 1.66
☑️ X2 And Total Over 1.5 - 2.49
☑️ X2 - 1.95
Napoli vs Atalanta
Bet on this game
with a huge PariPesa bonus!
With the end of the national break, the Serie A
championship resumes with the highly anticipated 30th round featuring a
significant encounter between Napoli and Atalanta. This match holds immense
importance and could serve as a pivotal moment for either team's Champions
League aspirations. Napoli currently trail fourth-placed Bologna by 9 points,
whereas Atalanta, who still have a match to make up against Fiorentina, are 7
points behind. It should be noted that the champions are experiencing
difficulties in the league at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, having won
only 6 out of 14 matches. Therefore, it wouldn't be surprising for us if the
visitors manage to secure points in the upcoming game.
Atalanta also struggle with results, having won
only 1 match out of the last 6 across all competitions. However, they are two
points ahead of Napoli and have one match in hand. Additionally, in contrast to
the hosts, who were eliminated by Barca from the Champions League, Lookman and
Co continue their European campaign, having defeated Sporting Lisbon in the
Europa League round of 16. So, let's assume that Gian Piero Gasperini's side
will be able to capitalize on this psychological edge and secure a victory over
the reigning champions.
Possible picks:
☑️ Atalanta
Draw No Bet - 2.49
☑️ Atalanta Over 1 - 1.74
☑️ X2 - 1.79
Bayern M vs Borussia D
Bet on this game
with a huge PariPesa bonus!
Borussia Dortmund could be facing their most promising
opportunity to defeat Bayern Munich in years as they head to the Allianz Arena
for Saturday's highly anticipated Der Klassiker. The reigning Bundesliga
champions will be missing key players Manuel Neuer and Kingsley Coman due to
injury, while others like Harry Kane and Aleksandar Pavlovic, may not be deemed
fit enough to participate. Thomas Tuchel has shown a preference for pairing
Eric Dier with Matthijs de Ligt in central defence recently, but their lack of
speed could be a vulnerability against Dortmund's swift attacking prowess.
However, this doesn't guarantee that the visitors won't suffer a
defeat, as Bayern's recent dominance in the rivalry grants them a psychological
advantage. The Bavarians have emerged victorious in 10 out of the last 11
head-to-head encounters since Dortmund's previous triumph in the fixture. We
anticipate plenty of goals in this matchup, as the last seven meetings between
the clubs have witnessed a total of 34 goals scored, averaging nearly five
goals per game. Moreover, Bayern's last two matches produced a total of 17!
goals as Musiala and Co thrashed Darmstadt 5-2 and Mainz 8-1.
Possible picks:
☑️ Over 4 -
1.89
☑️ Borussia D Over 1 - 1.59
☑️ Jamal Musiala To Score - 2.40
0 Comments