Is EACC investigating RUTO’s allies DUALE, MURKOMEN, ICHUNG’WAH and SUDI over corruption due to sudden change of their lifestyles? The anti-corruption czar breaks silence

Friday, March 29, 2024 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has flagged a letter that detailed investigations against prominent figures in the Kenya Kwanza government.
EACC maintained that the letter,
which was addressed to the State House, did not emanate from the commission.
Therefore, members of the public
were advised to disregard the letter which was widely circulated on social
media yesterday.
In the fake letter, it was
purported that there were investigations against Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden
Duale and his Transport counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen for various graft cases.
However, the specific cases that
were being investigated were not listed.
Also listed in the letter were
National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, Kapsabet MP Oscar Sudi, and
President William Ruto's close aide Farouk Kibet.
"This letter is fake and
not from EACC," the Commission stated.
The authors of the fake letter
further alleged that investigations against the officials had already been
completed.
It was noted that the files were
also submitted to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) for further
analysis and publication.
EACC is the body mandated to
investigate corruption cases within the government before submitting a file to
the Office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (ODPP) - the body
legally mandated to prosecute suspects in court.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments