Is EACC investigating RUTO’s allies DUALE, MURKOMEN, ICHUNG’WAH and SUDI over corruption due to sudden change of their lifestyles? The anti-corruption czar breaks silence

Friday, March 29, 2024 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has flagged a letter that detailed investigations against prominent figures in the Kenya Kwanza government.

EACC maintained that the letter, which was addressed to the State House, did not emanate from the commission.

Therefore, members of the public were advised to disregard the letter which was widely circulated on social media yesterday.

In the fake letter, it was purported that there were investigations against Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and his Transport counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen for various graft cases.

However, the specific cases that were being investigated were not listed.

Also listed in the letter were National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, Kapsabet MP Oscar Sudi, and President William Ruto's close aide Farouk Kibet.

"This letter is fake and not from EACC," the Commission stated.

The authors of the fake letter further alleged that investigations against the officials had already been completed.

It was noted that the files were also submitted to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) for further analysis and publication.

EACC is the body mandated to investigate corruption cases within the government before submitting a file to the Office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (ODPP) - the body legally mandated to prosecute suspects in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST