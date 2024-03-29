RUTO turns to Kenyans as he seeks to raise Sh65 billion from them to fund his projects – Look!

Friday, March 29, 2024 - The government is once again looking to the domestic debt market to raise funds, this time targeting Ksh65 billion through the issuance of two-year fixed coupon Treasury Bonds.
This announcement, made by the Central Bank of
Kenya (CBK), is aimed at fulfilling fiscal requirements.
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) kicked off the
process by announcing the reopening of the FXD1/2023/02 bond, aiming to raise
Ksh40 billion with its 16.97% coupon.
Additionally, they plan to sell previously
issued bonds - FXD1/2023/05 and FXD1/2024/10 - both with coupons of 16.84% and
16.0%, respectively, targeting Ksh25 billion. The expected yield for these
bonds is approximately 16.0%.
The coupon rate is the amount of annual
interest income paid to a bondholder, based on the face value of the bond.
Investors should be aware that these bonds
come with an Accrued Interest (AI) of Ksh2.9375 per Ksh100, and withholding tax
is calculated based on clean prices. For example, a quoted yield of 16.9723%
would result in a price of Ksh102.9, including both the clean price and AI.
The prospectus for the reopened bond,
FXD1/2023/002, indicates a total value of Ksh40 billion, and it will be open
for subscription from March 28, 2024, to April 17, 2024.
Interest payments on this bond are scheduled
for August 19, 2024, February 17, 2025, and August 18, 2025.
Interested parties are encouraged to direct
enquiries to the Central Bank of Kenya's Financial Markets Department or visit
the CBK website for detailed information.
The issuance method involves a Multi-Price Bid
Auction, allowing for both competitive and non-competitive bids. Non-competitive
bids are capped at Ksh50 million per CSD account per tenor.
The results of successful bids will be
available on April 19, 2024, along with payment details.
Defaulters may face suspension from further
investment in Government Securities, while licensed placing agents stand to
earn a commission of 0.15% of actual sales, net of withholding tax.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments