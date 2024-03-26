This is why GACHAGUA apologised to MAMA NGINA KENYATTA – ‘Tugeges’ will always be fooled

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 - Rarieda Member of Parliament, Otiende Amollo, has revealed why Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua apologised to former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta after abusing her during the 2022 presidential campaigns.

Gachagua on Monday apologized to Mama Ngina, saying he erred in abusing her, whom she termed as her mother.

“I am sorry for involving Mama Ngina Kenyatta in the last general elections politics. She is our mother. I therefore ask for forgiveness on behalf of our team for any inconvenience caused to her.

"I will never allow anyone to demean her or anyone from the region,” Gachagua told Kameme TV.

However, according to Amollo, Gachagua's apology to Mama Ngina was not real because he wanted former President Uhuru Kenyatta to help him calm the rebellion against the government in the Mt Kenya region.

"I think it's a result of the things that are happening in Mt. Kenya region. Some disquiet is building, there are those that are contending to replace him from his seat and that is public knowledge," Amollo said.

“He needs all the friends that he can gather and that includes Uhuru Kenyatta, the much the better for him,” he added.

