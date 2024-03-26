Don’t blame me for Sunday‘s floods in the city, It was just a heavy downpour – SAKAJA slams critics.

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has said his government is not to blame for the heavy downpour in the city on Sunday that damaged some key infrastructures in the busy metropolis.

During an interview with Radio Jambo on Tuesday, Sakaja said the rain was too much for the city’s sewer and drainage systems.

“People said the drainage is bad. But the Expressway flooded yet there is no dumping there; there is no construction on riparian land on the road. It was just a heavy downpour,” the county boss stated.

Sakaja added that the infrastructure needed to contain the rain experienced on Sunday is too expensive.

“We would need about Sh20 billion for such infrastructure. This is money we should put in schools and hospitals,” he stated.

At least seven people have been reported dead following the downpour, which left behind a trail of destruction.

Among the dead was an on-duty police officer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST