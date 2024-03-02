This is why former President UHURU KENYATTA is mourning silently as RUTO and RAILA ‘Kula Nyama’

Uhuru, in a
statement on Friday, mourned the death of former State House comptroller Lawrence
Lenayapa, who also served as Kenya's Ambassador to the Netherlands at the
time of his untimely passing.
Lenayapa also held the position of Permanent Representative
of Kenya to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
Kenyatta praised Lenayapa as a dedicated career civil
servant who carried out his duties with unwavering commitment.
"May the Peace of God, which surpasses all
understanding, bring comfort to his family and grant them strength during this
time of sorrow," Uhuru said.
Lenayapa also served as the Principal Secretary of the
Ministry of Environment and Mineral Resources and as District Commissioner in
Baringo and Kiambu regions.
