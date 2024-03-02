This is why former President UHURU KENYATTA is mourning silently as RUTO and RAILA ‘Kula Nyama’





Saturday, March 2, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is currently mourning following the death of one of his employees during his tenure as the fourth president of Kenya.

Uhuru, in a statement on Friday, mourned the death of former State House comptroller Lawrence Lenayapa, who also served as Kenya's Ambassador to the Netherlands at the time of his untimely passing.

Lenayapa also held the position of Permanent Representative of Kenya to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Kenyatta praised Lenayapa as a dedicated career civil servant who carried out his duties with unwavering commitment.

"May the Peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, bring comfort to his family and grant them strength during this time of sorrow," Uhuru said.

Lenayapa also served as the Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Mineral Resources and as District Commissioner in Baringo and Kiambu regions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST