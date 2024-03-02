This is the man who should succeed RAILA ODINGA – Others are freeloaders!





Saturday, March 2, 2024 - Kakamega County Governor Fernandes Barasa has revealed the astute politician who should succeed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga once he exits politics.

Raila, 79, is expected to bid Kenyan politics goodbye once he joins the African Union as a chairperson.

Speaking on Friday, Barasa said former Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya should be the man to succeed Raila Odinga because he has enough experience in leading the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

“Sisi kama viongozi wa mkoa magharibi na pia viongozi wa chama cha ODM tunaendelea kuunga mkono azma ya Raila Amollo Odinga kuwa the chairman of African Union Commission," Barasa said

“Tunaambia baba we are behind you 100 per cent, tunaendelea kukuombea, na baba akienda African Union the only loyal deputy party leader ambaye tunataka achukue hicho kiti cha kuwa party leader wa ODM is none other than Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya.” Barasa added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST