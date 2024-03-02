This is the man who should succeed RAILA ODINGA – Others are freeloaders!

Raila, 79, is expected to bid Kenyan politics goodbye once he
joins the African Union as a chairperson.
Speaking on Friday, Barasa said former Kakamega County
Governor Wycliffe Oparanya should be the man to succeed Raila Odinga because
he has enough experience in leading the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
“Sisi kama viongozi wa mkoa magharibi na pia viongozi wa
chama cha ODM tunaendelea kuunga mkono azma ya Raila Amollo Odinga kuwa the
chairman of African Union Commission," Barasa said
“Tunaambia baba we are behind you 100 per cent, tunaendelea
kukuombea, na baba akienda African Union the only loyal deputy party leader
ambaye tunataka achukue hicho kiti cha kuwa party leader wa ODM is none other
than Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya.” Barasa added.
