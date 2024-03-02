KABANDO WA KABANDO says RUTO is a ‘Puppet of the WEST’ for sending Kenyan Police officers to die in HAITI

Haiti, the Western hemisphere's
poorest nation, has been in turmoil for years, and the 2021 assassination of
President Jovenel Moise plunged the country further into chaos.
No elections have taken place since
2016 and the presidency remains vacant.
Thousands of protesters have demanded
Henry's resignation in line with a political deal that required Haiti to hold
polls and for him to cede power to newly elected officials by February 7 of
this year.
The prime minister, who is on a visit
to Nairobi, told an audience of university students on Friday he aimed to
"have elections as soon as possible".
But reacting to Ruto’s plan to send
the officers to the war-torn country, Kabando termed Ruto as a ‘puppet of the
West’ for sending police officers to be massacred in Haiti by criminal gangs.
Kabando said Ruto should instead send
the officers to areas attacked by bandits like Baringo, Samburu, West Pokot,
Turkana, Marakwet & Lamu counties.
“Our Rais is a puppet of foreigners. Ruto's greed lining his pocket with dollars sacrificing police for a massacre in Haiti.
"He has completely failed to protect citizens from being
killed by terror bandits in Baringo, Samburu, Pokot, Turkana, Marakwet &
Lamu,” Kabando wrote on X.
