KABANDO WA KABANDO says RUTO is a ‘Puppet of the WEST’ for sending Kenyan Police officers to die in HAITI





Saturday, March 2, 2024 - Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando has faulted President William Ruto for planning to send 1000 Kenyan police officers to Haiti for a peacekeeping mission.

Haiti, the Western hemisphere's poorest nation, has been in turmoil for years, and the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise plunged the country further into chaos.

No elections have taken place since 2016 and the presidency remains vacant.

Thousands of protesters have demanded Henry's resignation in line with a political deal that required Haiti to hold polls and for him to cede power to newly elected officials by February 7 of this year.

The prime minister, who is on a visit to Nairobi, told an audience of university students on Friday he aimed to "have elections as soon as possible".

But reacting to Ruto’s plan to send the officers to the war-torn country, Kabando termed Ruto as a ‘puppet of the West’ for sending police officers to be massacred in Haiti by criminal gangs.

Kabando said Ruto should instead send the officers to areas attacked by bandits like Baringo, Samburu, West Pokot, Turkana, Marakwet & Lamu counties.

“Our Rais is a puppet of foreigners. Ruto's greed lining his pocket with dollars sacrificing police for a massacre in Haiti.

"He has completely failed to protect citizens from being killed by terror bandits in Baringo, Samburu, Pokot, Turkana, Marakwet & Lamu,” Kabando wrote on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST