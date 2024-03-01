"This is the nicest divorce I've seen" Entrepreneur says as her friends get a divorce after 26 years of marriage



Friday, March 01, 2024 – An entrepreneur is sharing with the world what a divorce should look like, using her friends' divorce as a case study.

Shruti Chaturvedi, a popular figure in Indian, took to X to write about her friends who are getting divorced in the most gracious way after being married for 26 years.

She explained that though the couple are getting divorced because of a “general disconnect and unhappiness," they are still amazing friends and won't tolerate a bad word about the other.

She also narrated all the nice things the man is doing to ensure the woman will be OK without him after she quit her job years ago to take care of their family.

She wrote: "2 friends are getting divorced after 26 years of marriage and my god this is the NICEST divorce I’ve seen!

"Woman had left her job to take care of the house. Now the husband is buying her a house, doing it for her taste because he knows it better than her, building her multiple FDs, bonds, so she has regular income every month, parked gold for her future security, bought a land on her name, got a very high value medical insurance and there is zero ugliness through this whole process!

"He is doing everything to insure she is going to be financially safe without him.

"None of them would stand hearing one bad thing about the other, let alone bad mouth about each other.

“Love may end but respect shouldn’t. Really a case study!”

She added: “Divorce so gracefully that people either wonder why & come up with their own theories or call it a story.”

