ATWOLI attacks KINDIKI badly after protesting doctors were beaten by police in Nairobi

Friday, March 1, 2024 - Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has attacked Interior Ministry Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki after police in Nairobi attacked doctors who were protesting.



In a statement on Friday, the veteran COTU boss termed the actions by the police as not only regrettable but also a flagrant violation of the spirit of the Constitution.



Atwoli noted that such actions stand in direct contradiction to the principles enshrined in ILO Conventions 87 and 98, which advocate for the freedom of association, collective bargaining, and protection against anti-union discrimination.



“Furthermore, this incident runs counter to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, specifically Article 23, emphasizing the right to form and join trade unions,” he stated.



COTU, he noted, underscores the importance of respecting workers' rights to assemble peacefully, express their concerns, and engage in lawful demonstrations without fear of undue aggression or harm.



He said the actions of the police undermine the fundamental principles that form the cornerstone of our democratic society.



Atwoli demanded an unconditional and immediate apology from the Ministry of Interior for the attack on doctors and KPMDU officials.



