LILIAN NYAISIRI, a Kenyan LADY, and his Nigerian boyfriend arrested with banned drugs worth over N9m



Friday, March 01, 2024 – The Goverdhan Villas police of Udaipur in India have arrested a Nigerian drug peddler and his Kenyan girlfriend for allegedly possessing banned drugs, MDMA worth ₹5 lakhs.

Acting upon a tipoff the Station House Officer (SHO) Goverdhan Villas police station Ajay Singh Rao and his team nabbed the accused, 34-year-old Joseph Tobechukwu, and Lilian Nyaisiri, 32, on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

Both of them are staying at a rented house located at Suro Ka Fala area near Om Banna temple falling under Goverdhan Villas police station circle.

“It was when the Station House Officer Goverdhan Villas police station got a tipoff that a foreign couple is roaming in the area with huge amount of drugs in their possession and is about to come towards the Dakshin Vistaar Yojna Road,” Deputy SP, Rajat Bishnoi Choudhary said.

"Upon getting the information SHO immediately launched a road barricading, during the barricading a foreign couple was seen coming towards the police team on a black colored scooty.

"But as soon as the said couple saw the police team they turned back and tried to escape. But the police chased them upto a distance of around 1.5 kilometers and nabbed them.

"When they checked as much as 21 grams of banned drugs MdMa was found from Joseph while around 11 grams of MdMa drugs was recovered from the clothes of female accused Lilian.

The drugs was later seized and both the accused were booked under section 8/22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS)".

Rajat further said that during the preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that they were staying at their rented house since August 2023 without any police verification.

Both the accused were produced in front of the court and were remanded under police custody.

The police will now question them further about other people involved in the matter racket.