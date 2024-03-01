Cunning school girls disciplined after they went to a hotel, ordered food, and claimed they didn’t have money after they finished eating (VIDEO).





Friday, March 1, 2024 - Some cunning high school girls went to a hotel on their way home for mid-term break and ordered food, knowing well that they didn’t have money to foot the bill.

They finished eating the sumptuous meal and when they were brought the bill, they claimed they didn’t have money.

They were ordered to clean the hotel and do other chores as they waited for their parents to foot the bill.

Watch the video.

Some school girls during the mid-term break went to a hotel, had a meal, and could not pay the bill. They were made to clean the spot as the management contacted their parents. “Kuchonga viazi”. pic.twitter.com/X25am88mEg — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) March 1, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.