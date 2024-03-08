Things are not looking good under RUTO’s presidency as Treasury delivers more disturbing news to Kenyans – Look!

According to the report, the shilling is forecasted to
potentially lose up to 21 per cent in value by the end of 2024. Consequently,
it is expected to trade at approximately Ksh171 against the dollar.
According to the report, this weakening will result from
geopolitical tensions which will trigger capital flights in search of safer
investments. Cases of terror attacks in the country may force foreigners out of
the country.
Another reason identified is the ripple effect of the high
US interest rates. On these interest rates, the Federal Reserve on February 27
revealed that the decline of the rates will be slow, shattering investors'
hopes.
Additionally, another reason is the rising costs of imports
which will see the demand for dollars increase. Some main goods imported
include fuel, food (including edible oils), and other raw materials.
The weakening of the shilling is poised to negatively impact
the pricing of essential commodities, including food and fuel. This will
further burden Kenyans already grappling with the elevated cost of living.
Notably, this increase in the cost of living will see more
Kenyans limit their household consumption in 2024. The subdued consumer
activity will also be attributed to the decline in incomes.
Kenyans will also be dealing with a higher tax burden in
2024 as the government introduces more taxes such as Social Health Insurance.
Despite the decline, the government has assured Kenyans of
putting in place measures to see to it that the shilling continues to gain
against the dollar and other foreign currencies.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments