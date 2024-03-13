There will never be a better Gov’t than RUTO’s - WAIGURU declares as she sets her eyes on 2032 and GACHAGUA can’t take it

Speaking yesterday, Waiguru lauded Ruto's regime, saying it is the best government Kenya has ever had since it became a republic.
The Council of Governors (COG) Chairperson also urged
Kenyans to support the government and its initiatives for a prosperous nation.
"Nataka kuwaomba maneno mawili tu, ya kwanza ni
kushikilia serikali ya Kenya Kwanza kule mashinani because there will
never be a better government than the Kenya Kwanza government," Waiguru
said.
Earlier, Waiguru affirmed her support for the president's
10-year consecutive regime, saying she was fully behind the president and his
agendas for the country.
However, Waiguru stated that come 2032, women will support a
woman candidate. She subsequently sought Ruto's support for a woman
presidential candidate in the 2032 General Election.
This is after Ruto hinted that he might drop Rigathi Gachagua
in favour of a woman candidate going forward.
The county head who spoke during the launch of Women
Governors G7 Caucus strategy in Nairobi last week defended that women leaders
are always determined to steer the country in the right direction.
She referred to when the country recorded a marginal
improvement in 2017 after three women became governors.
The governor further stated that women were prepared to take
on the leadership mantle and that women would vie for various seats once Ruto
retires.
Further, Waiguru stressed that gender equality and
women's empowerment were moral and economic necessities.
